Businesses to take responsibility of their premises

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
June 4, 2021 4:45 pm
Businesses are being urged to take responsibility of their premises including their customers and staff following the passing of the Public Health Amendment Bill last night.

The Ministry of Commerce Trade, Tourism and Transport together with the Ministry of Health, Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission and Fiji Police Force will jointly undertake monitoring and evaluation of business compliance to the COVID safe protocols.

Minister for Commerce and Trade Faiyaz Koya says under the Bill, a business that allows anyone who is not following the minimum COVID-safe measures to enter their establishment, will be held responsible.

Koya says they will create awareness and dialogue with businesses in relation to the protocols and businesses are encouraged to go beyond the minimum protocols and come up with safer ways to do business.

The Minister for Commerce and Trade says this joint collaborative effort is our road to safely recover the Fijian economy and generate economic activity.

