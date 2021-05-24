Home

Business

Businesses to resume gradual

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
July 7, 2021 4:19 pm

A small portion of businesses in the capital city is operating on door sales.

Suva Retailers Association President Jitesh Patel says they have shelved their business continuity plan but are still adamant that businesses will resume to normal once approved by MCTTT.

“I believe about 20-30% have just opened up at the moment to do the sales and slowly but gradually they’ll be opening up one by one”

These businesses will need to operate under strict guidelines as COVID infection rate increases in the central division.

