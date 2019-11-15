Businesses to discuss possible impacts of COVID-19

Fiji is not so isolated from global trade so as not to feel the impact of COVID-19.

Minister for Trade, Premila Kumar says the impact on Fijian businesses will be determined by how COVID-19 affects the world market.

“I personally feel that, looking at the supply chains plus our trade with the rest of the world and how things are unfolding in different countries, our economy will be affected, businesses will be affected. But how can we prepare better.”

Kumar was addressing members of the Fiji- Australia Business Council earlier this week, and made reference to the Coronavirus which has been widely discussed in the private sector.

The Trade Minister has confirmed that officials from her Ministry will hold discussions with business representatives tomorrow, to find out how Fiji can prepare better given the expected economic impacts of COVID-19.