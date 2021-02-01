Businesses take advantage of Market Day

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s 2DayFM Thurston Family Market Day gave small business owners a chance to earn money.

The COVID crisis is affecting many of these businesses and the Market Day was a great platform for them to sell their products.

2DayFM Programmes Director, Mario Fasala says they aim to help youth sustain their livelihood.

“We have people selling all types of stuff. We have people selling second-hand clothes, we have guys who sell cool earrings, we have food vendors as well, guys who normally sell on the sides of the road, their little business going.”

Many of the entrepreneurs at the Market Day travelled from Nadi to sell their handmade jewelry, artwork, and food among other things.