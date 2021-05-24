Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
New infection numbers decline, no COVID deaths reported|No traditional quarantine, borders to open on November 11th|Restrictions on gatherings further relaxed|Vanua Levu travel opens for fully vaccinated Fijians|Curfew moved back to 11pm|Years 12 and 13 classes to resume next month|MoH changes COVID monitoring strategy|Tourism Talanoa Panel Discussion and Press Conference|57 new COVID infections recorded|Full vaccination compulsory for $360 assistance|Double jab nearing 80 percent |40 new cases, four more deaths|78.3 percent of Fijians fully vaccinated|58 new COVID-19 infections recorded|Yaro villagers fully vaccinated|UNICEF report highlights major mental health issues for children|Complacency still an issue|Health Ministry to meet with religious leaders|VAX-check a must for high risk businesses|Police clarifies worship COVID protocols|Yasawa villagers receive health services|Nine-year-old succumbs to COVID-19|COVID is here to stay says FMA|Natural immunity not sufficient says Minister|Seven in critical condition as MOH screens over 850k|
Full Coverage

Business

Businesses take advantage of loan scheme

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
October 11, 2021 3:20 am
The Fiji Development Bank has received an overwhelming response from businesses for it COVID-19 Recovery Credit Guarantee Scheme.

The Fiji Development Bank has received an overwhelming response from businesses for it COVID-19 Recovery Credit Guarantee Scheme.

The Scheme aims to assist Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises as well as large businesses affected by the pandemic.

FDB Chief Executive, Saud Minam, says close to $52m of loan have been approved.

Article continues after advertisement

He says a temporary pause has been put on new applications to allow FDB process the other applications.

“We received in less than 30 working days starting from 2nd of August to 14th of September, close to about 13,800 applications and on average in the early parts in the month of September, close to 400 to 500 applications in a day”.

Minam says they’ve managed to reach customers outside of Suva through their digital platform.

He adds that of the 13,800 applications, only 20 to 30 were made manually.

“It’s the digital piece. If I give you an example, a person who is affected due to the pandemic somewhere in Rakiraki, and as long as they got a smartphone and data in it, they can actually go through a whole process. All the way from the submission of application, submission of their documentation and once the loan is approved, it comes back to their account”

The FDB will advise customers once it will start receiving applications again.

 

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.