Businesses support informal settlements

Hundreds of Fijians living in informal settlements around Suva will soon receive facemasks and hand sanitizers.

Suva Retailers Association President, Jitesh Patel handed over 10,000 face masks and 120 hand sanitizers to the Suva City Council who will be carrying out the distribution.

Patel says this is a duty of care by businesses in the capital who also have not been spared by the pandemic.

He says over 40,000 masks have been distributed by the Association including support to Senior Citizens Home and Children’s Home in the Central division.

SCC Chair, Isikeli Tikoduadua in thanking the Association says 18 informal settlements will benefit from the assistance.

