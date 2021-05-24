Home

Business

Businesses show resilience during this third wave

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
February 7, 2022 12:05 pm
Ariel view of Suva city. [File Photo]

The business sector has shown resilience during this third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic as most have implemented lessons learnt from the last two waves.

Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation Chief Executive, Kameli Batiweti says the workforce continues to be boosted as employees have been progressively returning to work and businesses are trekking towards growth.

Batiweti says most employees were affected by the third wave, however, they were able to persevere.

Article continues after advertisement

“The numbers have improved, in fact, it has increased significantly compared to the first and second wave of the pandemic. The authorities, meaning the Ministry of Health and Government have all learned from the first two waves and therefore, the changes that have now occurred in the third wave is reflecting the learnings that we’ve had.”

The FCEF CEO says the number of people back at work now is significantly higher, and this can be attributed to tourist arrivals.


Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation Chief Executive, Kameli Batiweti

“Without their coming to Fiji, we would not have survived the third wave. We are grateful to our trading partners. We are grateful to the Australian government, American government and New Zealand government and all other governments that assisted us during this difficult time.”

Some members of FCEF have also welcomed the lifting of curfew hours as they will now be able to operate 24 hours.

The increase in public transport capacity to 100 percent is also great news to PSV drivers.

