Businesses show interest in 2Day FM market day

FBC Events Coordinator Amelia Rigsby

A lot of interest has been shown in the 2Day FM market day that will be held in Suva tomorrow.

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation and the Suva City Council will be organizing a 2Day FM family market day for small businesses free of charge.

FBC Events Coordinator, Amelia Rigsby says the location is ideal as it will have ample space for interested businesses.

Article continues after advertisement

“I think one of the things that we saw during COVID was that a lot of people came out doing all of these different things, people were making things at home, people were selling food, people were doing any kind of thing that they could do to bring in more income. And this is what we really want to do with the 2Day FM market day in partnership with SCC.”

Rigsby says this will be done on the first weekend of every month.

The event will be held from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m at Stinson parade.