Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Ministry confirms plans to vaccinate children|Five more COVID related deaths recorded|Encouraging signs for Central and Western Divisions|NZ announces next phase of support for Fiji|PM commends Fiji Medical Assistance Team|Businesses request increased bus services|Vaccination progresses well in Lau|20 farmers to benefit from Hydroponics Kits|Sugarcane industry coping well in COVID environment|NGO offers services to pregnant women|Dravuwalu village achieves 100% first dose|Baby among COVID deaths|Fijians booked for social gathering|Villagers welcome COVID response teams|Police and SRA work towards a safer Suva|Webinar looks at new opportunities|Tourism industry prepares for re-opening of borders|Grant programs rolled out for dairy farmers|103 affected households receive timely assistance|PM visits data verification centres|Vaccination lottery eases burden for Rigamoto|Government prioritizes citizens’ safety while re-opening borders|Resilience shown by people in Kadavu commended|Climate Change affects households in Daku Village|Labasa cases remain under observation|
Full Coverage

Business

Businesses request increased bus services

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
September 10, 2021 4:15 am
Ariel view of Suva City. [File Photo]

Businesses in the capital city have written to the Fiji Bus Operators Association asking for more bus services.

The Suva Retailers Association which represents more than 100 businesses says they have more people reporting to work as operations normalize, and these employees need to be able to reach work, and return on time.

Association President, Jitesh Patel says they’ve also recommended extending operating hours since the curfew now kicks in at 8 pm.

Article continues after advertisement

Patel adds more businesses are expected to extend operations once approved by the Ministry of Health

“At least increase the services in the morning and the afternoon so it becomes easy for the workers to travel and go back home.”

He adds they have also requested minimal bus operations on Sundays as there has been none in recent weeks.

Fiji Bus Operators Association President, Nisar Ali Shah says they are yet to receive any correspondence and while their members continue to struggle, they are hoping more Fijians will become fully vaccinated to allow for the easing of some restrictions.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.