Businesses request increased bus services

Businesses in the capital city have written to the Fiji Bus Operators Association asking for more bus services.

The Suva Retailers Association which represents more than 100 businesses says they have more people reporting to work as operations normalize, and these employees need to be able to reach work, and return on time.

Association President, Jitesh Patel says they’ve also recommended extending operating hours since the curfew now kicks in at 8 pm.

Patel adds more businesses are expected to extend operations once approved by the Ministry of Health

“At least increase the services in the morning and the afternoon so it becomes easy for the workers to travel and go back home.”

He adds they have also requested minimal bus operations on Sundays as there has been none in recent weeks.

Fiji Bus Operators Association President, Nisar Ali Shah says they are yet to receive any correspondence and while their members continue to struggle, they are hoping more Fijians will become fully vaccinated to allow for the easing of some restrictions.