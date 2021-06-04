Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Delta variant continues to be highly transmissible|Businesses reel from losses due to COVID-19 restrictions|Alcohol consumption tops COVID-19 breach|64 cases of COVID-19 recorded with links to existing clusters|Another COVID patient at CWM dies from unrelated condition|Ba businesses reminded to follow COVID protocols|New cases indicate severity of second wave|Test positivity average increases|Senior medical personnel on extended self-isolation|Calls for national dialogue on vaccine rejected|SCGF provides fund to female cane farmers|Tavua Town Council working closely with MOH|Read to succeed platform attracts hundreds of students|Businesses face challenges in meeting requirements|Current difficulties opportunity to make Fiji grow: PM|Alleged restaurant thief charged|Experts attempt to clear COVID misconception|Consumer Council advocates on disaster-risk preparedness|83 new cases, infections outside containment zone|Plans for crowd control at Naitasiri border|Newworld Tavua close|Vaccination Campaign in Nadi suspended|Hot Bread Kitchen closes branch on Butt Street as precaution|Infections likely to hit a peak says Dr Fong|CWM Hospital now a COVID-care facility|
Full Coverage

Business

Businesses reel from losses due to COVID-19 restrictions

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
June 8, 2021 12:35 pm

Bearing losses and facing difficulty in paying employees are economic shocks that corporate houses are dealing with when their businesses closed down since the start of this outbreak.

However, some say they would rather incur the loss, endure the hardships and reopen with strict safety measures than have the pandemic spiral out of control.

Suva Retailers Association President, Jitesh Patel says with businesses working to be compliant with safety measures for business continuity, there is still concern over the large number of people flocking to the City.

Article continues after advertisement

“In a way that we want customers to stay home and do their shopping from home, most of the businesses are doing deliveries as well. Like in the City we still see people coming to the City want to do their shopping, like they use to before, but we have to understand we are in the new normal.”

Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation, CEO Kameli Batiweti says its members understand the pain that needs to be endured as Fiji works to battle this deadly virus.

“Let’s go through the treatment, endure the treatment and once we are done, as we come out of it successfully, let’s now launch the businesses but ensuring that we all adhere to the protocols that we have promised the Ministry.”

A number of businesses that have been approved to operate by the Ministry of Trade and Commerce have started the process of having online shopping and on-call shopping, before working to open its doors to customers in a COVID safe environment after more than 5 weeks of closure.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.