Business re-opening signals return to normalcy

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
October 4, 2021 6:10 am

As businesses re-open from today, authorities have cautioned that breaches of COVID safe protocols will not be tolerated.

Minister for Commerce, Faiyaz Koya says this milestone in Fiji’s road to recovery cannot be compromised at any cost.

“Most if not all businesses are now opening and we hope to see more Fijians return to work. We’re hoping and wishing to see the business community’s compliance with all the COVID safe measures that have been put in place. The protocol provided for business is actually critically important and I must emphasize it’s something we will be monitoring very carefully.”

The private sector is also breathing a sigh of relief at the prospect of expanded trading.

Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation Chief Executive, Kameli Batiweti says there is anticipation that the new beginning is a sign of better things to come.

“There is excitement in the air because we can now access other services that have been closed for the past couple of months.”

Fijian Competition and Consumer Competition Chief Executive, Joel Abraham says they hope for fierce competition in the market as businesses compete for every dollar the consumer has to spend.

From today all workplaces, tertiary institutions, houses of worship, hotels, restaurants, cafes, cinemas, gyms, pools, and tattoo parlours will open at 70 percent capacity but only for fully vaccinated people.

