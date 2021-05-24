Businesses prepare for re-opening

A number of businesses around the country are getting ready to re-open their doors from tomorrow.

Fiji Chamber of Commerce President, Doctor Nur Bano Ali says places like gyms, cafes, and cinemas are scrambling to open as they were closed for over five months.

Ali says it’s been a very difficult year and the anticipation among business houses is very high.

[Fiji Chamber of Commerce President, Doctor Nur Bano Ali]

“ Slowly we getting there and Monday will be 70 percent so higher levels of activity and economic activity, jobs are coming back and more jobs get back on track and businesses are able to get back more of their employees.”

Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission Chief Executive, Joel Abraham believes there will be fierce competition in the market.

“At least that’s what we hope as competition regulators that more and more businesses go out and compete for every dollar the consumer has to spend and we hope for more specials and more sales to happen.”

From tomorrow, all workplaces, tertiary institutions, houses of worship, hotels, restaurants, cafes, cinemas, gyms, pools, and tattoo parlours will open at 70 percent capacity but only for fully vaccinated people.