Business

Businesses praise 2021/22 national budget

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
August 5, 2021 12:35 pm
Ariel view of Suva City. [File Photo]

Many micro, small and medium enterprises were forced to shut down due to the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation Chief Executive, Kameli Batiweti believes this national budget provides the environment and policies to help restart these businesses.

Batiweti adds that the Employers Federation has praised the 2021/22 national budget that will make it easy for the private sector to do business.

[Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation Chief Executive, Kameli Batiweti]

“From a private sector perspective government has removed the bureaucracy and has assisted the private sector in the area of doing business from the private sector that is very important. They have brought in what they introduced last year plus other initiatives that would benefit not only large companies but also MSMEs.”

Suva Retailers Association President, Jitesh Patel noted the priority being placed on employment opportunities and investment that can stimulate economic activity.


[Suva Retailers Association President, Jitesh Patel]

“What we asked for really is the continuation of the same things that were introduced last year. It’s a good incentive-driven that the government gave us on the importation of goods. We asked them to continue with it so it can bring stability and actually the reduction in prices that government hope for.”

Both organizations confirm they are working closely with partners, stakeholders and Fijians to ensure they can better support each other while adhering to all COVID-safe protocols.

