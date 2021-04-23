Businesses outside containment zones monitored

Authorities will be monitoring the operations for all businesses outside the containment zones.

While these businesses are free to operate, stringent COVID-19 safety measures need to be followed.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong says normal operations are allowed outside of the wider Suva, Nausori, Lami, Rakiraki, Nadi and Lautoka containment areas.

“The advice that we gave to our Minister’s was the same after we had another look at our containment and screening program we became more confident and think that they should continue. So, I can understand there was a little bit of confusion – partly it was my hesitancy to let things go.”

He is urging Fijians to limit border restriction movement and for the time being, the Ministry is not considering lifting these restrictions until they’re clear about the risk posed to the public.

This will require more tests, screening and time.