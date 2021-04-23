Home

Business

Businesses outside containment areas can open

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
May 4, 2021 10:19 am
All businesses outside containment areas can operate as normal.

The Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Health has confirmed all businesses outside containment areas can operate as normal.

Dr. James Fong highlighted this following reports of businesses in these areas being told to close down by authorities.

The Permanent Secretary says initially the idea was to only allow essential business to open in towns and cities throughout the country.

Article continues after advertisement

Last night Dr. Fong says much thought was given on this, and it was decided that those outside containment areas can continue business as usual, essential or non-essential.

He says the decision was also made after his team re-looked at the current containment and screening programmes.

