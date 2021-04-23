Businesses not enforcing masks will be closed

Businesses that are not enforcing mask wearing for the employees and customers will be shut down.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary, Dr James Fong has once again stressed the importance of wearing masks.

He says masks can either be bought or can be made at home.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr Fong says wearing masks will help in combating the spread of COVID-19.

He adds homemade masks with at least two layers of cloth offer some protection from COVID-19.