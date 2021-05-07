Home

Business

Businesses must adopt COVID safe measures

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
May 18, 2021 8:17 pm

The Ministry of Commerce has been tasked to set up a system of passes to allow businesses with COVID safe measures to re-open.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says a digital portal for obtaining passes is in development and the details will be announced in the next few days.

He adds businesses and employers can apply through the portal with the appropriate safeguards in place.

“We expect to see employers and businesses to put careful thought into COVID-safe operations plans. We want you to re-open; we want you to employ people, because we need your full might behind alleviating the socioeconomic burden of this pandemic. But that has to be done in extremely well-managed ways.”

Doctor Fong also highlighted that businesses need to strategize better and adapt to the new normal – not for the short term – but for the foreseeable future.

He says this can only be achieved if businesses begin the process of putting forward COVID-safe business plans that manage the risks of resuming operations.

