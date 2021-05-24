Businesses issued infringement notices

The Ministry of Commerce and Trade through the assistance of COVID safe ambassadors has so far issued 42 Public Infringement Health Notices to businesses.

Permanent Secretary for Commerce and Trade, Shaheen Ali says they have inspected 7,000 businesses of which 42 failed to comply with the COVID safe measures.

Ali says while the numbers seem low, monitoring of business is still continuing.

“So 42 out of 7000 is barely 1% so on the hold we have had no need to issue infringement notices or fines or resort to taking away their permit to operate”

Ali adds that the presence of COVID ambassadors on ground has encouraged businesses to improve their compliance levels.