Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
LIVE COVID-19 briefing later this evening|Bus operators consider shutdown|Businesses investigated for price gouging|Villages implement lockdown|Getting fresh produce costly for vendors|Police monitor peoples’ movement in containment zones|Private practitioners told to be humane|Bus driver expresses disappointment|Psychological support critical for those in isolation|Church calls on members to support the COVID-19 fight|PDF activates response plan|Political leaders call for united front in light of COVID situation|Parliament precincts closed|Makoi case cause of concern for Health Ministry|Ministry vaccinated 10 percent of the targeted population|Move around with valid reasons or get arrested|Non-essential businesses to close|Containment zones to protect Fijians|Four new cases of COVID-19|Civil Servants to work from home|Agro-marketing arrangements re-implemented|FNPF relief for those who can’t access workplaces|Fiji’s Test-positivity in good position|Vendor prays for friends in confinement area|Small breaches mean more work for health teams|
Full Coverage

Business

Businesses investigated for price gouging

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
April 26, 2021 4:16 pm

Several businesses are under investigation for increasing the prices of face masks, hand sanitizers and disinfectants.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission confirms it has conducted 311 inspections nationwide and found incidents of price gouging.

Chief Executive, Joel Abraham says some businesses are under active surveillance including pharmacies.

Article continues after advertisement

“As we speak there are about five cases in Suva. There’s about two or three in the Western division that we’re looking at, where we feel we have quite a lot of evidence.”


FCCC Chief Executive, Joel Abraham

Abraham says while most businesses are compliant, there are those trying to make an extra buck.

“We find there is more than sufficient evidence we will charge them and take them to court. The maximum penalty for a person is $50,000 and for body corporate is $250,000.”

The FCCC will continue to conduct inspections across Fiji ensuring businesses remain ethical during such times.

Consumers can also contact the FCCC to report any unscrupulous behaviour.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.