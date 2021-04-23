Businesses investigated for price gouging

Several businesses are under investigation for increasing the prices of face masks, hand sanitizers and disinfectants.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission confirms it has conducted 311 inspections nationwide and found incidents of price gouging.

Chief Executive, Joel Abraham says some businesses are under active surveillance including pharmacies.

“As we speak there are about five cases in Suva. There’s about two or three in the Western division that we’re looking at, where we feel we have quite a lot of evidence.”



FCCC Chief Executive, Joel Abraham

Abraham says while most businesses are compliant, there are those trying to make an extra buck.

“We find there is more than sufficient evidence we will charge them and take them to court. The maximum penalty for a person is $50,000 and for body corporate is $250,000.”

The FCCC will continue to conduct inspections across Fiji ensuring businesses remain ethical during such times.

Consumers can also contact the FCCC to report any unscrupulous behaviour.