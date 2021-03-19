Businesses in the Western Division stays afloat despite economic crisis

Many businesses in the Western Division have had to take drastic actions to survive the impact of COVID-19.

Despite reducing staff numbers, the resorts have implemented new strategies to continue generating revenue.

Castaway Island Resort General Manager, Steven Andrews says maintaining all essential staff to run the day-to-day chores of the resort has been a daunting task.

“Ever since COVID-19 has come about, we had to reduce our staff levels and this also goes out to the staff levels and the hosts that we had to make redundant because of COVID-19

The resort staff hope that with the vaccination program underway the international borders will re-open soon so they can start entertaining tourists again.