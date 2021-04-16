Home

Business

Businesses in Nausori struggling to remain open 

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
April 22, 2021 12:25 pm

Several small businesses in Nausori are struggling to make ends meet.

Retailers told FBC News there is a huge decline in sales as customers are always on the lookout for discounts.

Sunshine Clothing store Managing Director, Siteri Vuso says, they are struggling to remain open.

Article continues after advertisement

“They do ask for discounts and sometimes they fight with us. Like some who are our daily customers, we give them discounts. We have to give or we’ll lose customers.” 

Vuso says they are making less than a grand in a day.

The owner of Sahil’s Curry Corner restaurant, Salesh Lal says they are receiving fewer customers.

At the moment it’s really down and it’s very hard.

Most businesses in Nausori have diversified their services but even this is not enough to keep them afloat.

 

