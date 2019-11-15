Businesses in Levuka prepare for Fiji Day celebrations

Several shop owners in Levuka Town are decorating their shops for Fiji Day in anticipation of national celebrations for 50 years of Independence on October 10th.

Sales have been slow because of COVID -19 but that has not dampened the spirits of business owners.

For Vallabh & Sons owner, Navin Vallabh this year is extra special to him because Fiji marks 50 years of self-governance.

Serving the town of Levuka for the past 96 years, the 72-year-old and his family has called the old capital their home for almost a century.

Vallabh clearly remembers the 1970 Independence Day held in Levuka.