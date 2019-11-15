Businesses in Levuka defaulting on rates

The Ministry for Local Government has identified local and international companies in Levuka that have defaulted on their rates.

Minister Premila Kumar says the Levuka Town Council has not been invoicing them or sending demand notices and a number of these cases are now before the court.

“So the laxity is on the part of the Council. They have not been aggressive in collecting the rates owed and that is now slowly changing. There are people who have come forward and they have gone on the payment plan which we appreciate.”

In an effort to ensure ratepayers are more responsible, the Minister says there will be some amendments to the law.

The Ministry has also identified cases where Fijians have left the country without paying rates.

“There are people who have migrated abroad or they are leaving but they have not paid their rates. There are also ratepayers who have got their homes in Levuka but they are living on the main island now, they are living in Viti Levu and they are not paying their rates.”

The rate collection in Levuka is about $338,000 annually and around $150,000 remains unpaid.