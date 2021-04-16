Businesses implement strict health measures

Businesses and gym operators in the Capital City have once again implemented strict health measures to help in the fight against COVID-19.

These businesses are ensuring all necessary health protocols are followed.

Ming Hair Beauty Salon Hairdresser, Lydia Baldwin says they are following physical distancing in the shop.

Article continues after advertisement

She says they have also provided hand sanitizers for customers.

“We are ensuring that we have our sanitizer and everything is being sanitized before we use it on our clients and also we have social distancing with the clients.”

Some shops also placed a limit on the number of customers allowed to enter at once.

A number of gyms and shops were closed yesterday as a precaution to ensure there would be no health threat posed to Fijians.