Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Resort worker had contact tracing app disabled|Expect more cases, Fijians warned|Screening to be conducted in Naicabecabe village|Two new border quarantine cases|Arrangements made for inbound and outbound transfers |Health services continue to be delivered: Dr Tudravu|Fiji Times wrong says Health PS|Shake the harmful stigma around COVID-19 says PS|Northerners observe COVID-19 safety measures|Daughter of Nadi woman tests positive, drivers wanted|Another positive case confirmed|Pandemic overshadows graduation for many students|New batch of vaccine arrives into the country|Fijians urged to follow COVID-19 protocols|Nadi residents adhering to COVID measures|Dr Fong emphasizes on the use of careFIJI App|Continue safe COVID-measures: PM|Fever clinics reactivated across Fiji|SODELPA calls for review of protocol for frontline workers|Dr Fong clarifies COVID-19 vaccination status|Passenger travel to the west affected|Take heed of directives: Maha Sabha|SCC public facilities closed|Protocol breach blamed for second COVID case|24 hours curfew for Nadi and Lautoka areas lifted|
Full Coverage

Business

Businesses implement strict health measures

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
April 21, 2021 5:35 am

Businesses and gym operators in the Capital City have once again implemented strict health measures to help in the fight against COVID-19.

These businesses are ensuring all necessary health protocols are followed.

Ming Hair Beauty Salon Hairdresser, Lydia Baldwin says they are following physical distancing in the shop.

Article continues after advertisement

She says they have also provided hand sanitizers for customers.

“We are ensuring that we have our sanitizer and everything is being sanitized before we use it on our clients and also we have social distancing with the clients.”

Some shops also placed a limit on the number of customers allowed to enter at once.

A number of gyms and shops were closed yesterday as a precaution to ensure there would be no health threat posed to Fijians.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.