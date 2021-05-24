Home

Businesses hope for same incentives in next national budget

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
June 28, 2021 4:25 am

Businesses are hoping for a national budget similar to that of the current one as many are still reeling from the effects of closure due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In their budget submission, the Suva Retailers Association requested for the tariffs in this year’s budget to be continued in the 2021/2022 national budget that will be announced next month.

Association President, Jitesh Patel says the tariffs in the current national budget helped cushion the blow businesses took during the first wave of COVID-19 and they hope this will be considered in the next budget.

“Like we want a continuation of policies, and it is very important that we pass on those savings to the consumers as well. As we know that there is a lot of unemployment and we understand that the government is doing their part and giving out the $50 assistance and $220 from FNPF to keep the economy moving. We are also looking at more locally produced products to come into the market so we can create employment.”

Patel adds that businesses also understand that the incentives will be a lot more beneficial when operations are full swing and for this to happen, more people will need to get vaccinated.

“So please vaccinate yourself so that our country can go back to normal, our tourism sector can open up, tourists can come back to our country and it is for the benefit of us all.”

The 2021/2022 National budget is scheduled to be announced on July 16th at 7.30 pm.

 

