Businesses hope for more assistance in upcoming budget

A survey conducted by the Suva Retailers Association shows that most businesses in the Central Business District are struggling to keep afloat.

Association President, Vinay Kumar says they have made their submission for the 2020/2021 National Budget and it’s similar to the one they did for the COVID-19 response budget.

Kumar says they are hoping the budget announcement on Friday will be able to reflect on certain needs for businesses in the country.

The survey also highlights that upon negotiating with landlords, some rents have been reduced by 30 percent.

“We are sticking to the same points that we raised in our COVID-19 response budget because when we did the COVID response budget submission, we thought like everybody else that things are going to start normalizing now, so we are sticking to the same thing. Cost or reduction of doing business especially rent and how long will the landlords hold on in opening up the rent because they also have to pay mortgages and how long will the bank carry forward the mortgage relieve they’ve given right now? Those things have a fundamental effect on how a businesses is run.”

The President says their survey shows there is more activity in the Central Business District compared to the Western Division which relies mostly on the tourism industry.