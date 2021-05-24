Businesses have always been resilient

Businesses have been credited for always being resilient when faced with challenges.

Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation President, Vinay Narsey says time and again businesses in Fiji are up against adversity but they have the urge and discipline to overcome all challenges.

Narsey says the country showed its resilience on the back of the pandemic that many thought was a situation out of hand.

Speaking at the Top Executive Conference at the Sofitel Resort, Narsey highlighted that business owners reinvented, rearranged and made adjustments so that our economic contributions assisted during COVID-19.

He says this eventually set us up for post COVID recovery.

Narsey told participants they now have the opportunity to explore how they as a business community can regenerate and diversify to become truly resilient to the shocks from the impending threats that have yet to emerge.

According to Narsey while a few critics may be skeptical about hosting a conference during a pandemic, however it’s important that there’s always human connection which is fundamental to businesses.

A total of 322 participants have registered for the two day event.