Businesses encouraged to be resolute
April 6, 2020 12:40 pm
Trade and Industry Minister Premila Kumar [File Photo]
Retailers have been advised to be resolute as Fiji goes through financial and economic uncertainties caused by COVID-19.
Trade and Industry Minister Premila Kumar has acknowledged that the retail sector is suffering due to the COVID-19 lockdowns in Lautoka and Suva.
Kumar says public health and preventing the spread of COVID-19 is the priority at the moment.
“I will emphasise, the pain must be shared. It cannot be one way – it has to be both ways. This is the time that we have to all work together to come out of it.”
She says retailers, bar operators, gyms, the transport sector and others which are considered non-essential are worst affected at this stage.
However, the minister points out that supermarkets, market vendors and some large scale manufacturers are actually doing more business during the current situation.
