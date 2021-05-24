Businesses discuss adherence to COVID protocols

Businesses have held virtual discussions with government agencies to address potential issues and challenges in running COVID safe operations.

The meetings included the Ministry of Commerce, the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission and the Suva Retailers Association.

Led by the Minister for Commerce, Faiyaz Koya and Permanent Secretary, Shaheen Ali discussions covered key points such as COVID Safe protocols, mass vaccination and the new budget.

Koya stresses that in order to move towards recovery, Fiji needs more businesses to become COVID safe and prepare for the long term.

He also highlighted the initiative of deploying COVID Safe Ambassadors who closely observe, and advise businesses on mandatory minimum parameters for safe operations.

Suva Retailers Association President, Jitesh Patel says instead of being given spot fines, business owners are being educated on operating within protocols.

“The ambassadors that are going around town and checking our shops is very high and we are quite happy about that. And also we would like to thank FCCC for being not lenient but coming forward and helping the businesses to get to the protocol levels that they want to. They are not just coming out and giving fines but helping the businesses and telling them what needs to be done.”

Minister Koya also welcomed cooperation from the business community in following protocols, to achieve a COVID contained status once again.

