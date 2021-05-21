Businesses deemed high risk in Labasa resume operations

Labasa businesses deemed by the Ministry of Health to be high risk and were closed for business last week are now back in operation.

These included barbershops, beauty salons, massage parlours, billiard shops, internet cafes and video gaming shops.

KD Central Barbers Owner Kamal Deo says they are happy that government has allowed them to reopen.

Article continues after advertisement

Deo says though they have lost a week’s income after they were told to close last week, he is optimistic they will get a lot of customers with restrictions being eased in the North.

Labasa Chamber of Commerce President Satish Kumar says the business community is happy and it will help revive the economy in Labasa.

Kumar along with Police were visiting the businesses this morning advising them to continue practicing COVID-19 safety protocols.

He is thanking the government for considering their request to have the businesses back in operation, with the Northern Division being COVID contained.