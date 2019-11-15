Businesses confirm no acute shortage in raw materials

Businesses have confirmed that they currently have no shortages in supply of goods as industries commonly stockpile materials.

Minister for Trade Premila Kumar highlighted that this was brought to their attention at a private sector consultation to discuss the impact of the COVID-19 on Fijian businesses.

Kumar says they have been given assurances that there is enough raw material to continue with their businesses.

“Generally they buy their raw materials just before the Chinese New Year. They know very well that around the Chinese New Year the businesses are closed. So that level of preparation that has already done.”

Fiji Chamber of Commerce President Dr Nur Bano Ali says that there is alot of anxiety and stress about COVID-19 which will have an effect on business.

“The whole business climate has to change and shift and we have to adjust and costs will increase necessarily because of price increase so those things have to be addressed. So we coming together to discuss what can be done to prepare ourselves, because the real impact will hit we believe a couple of months later down the line.”

The Chamber of Commerce will bring together business people and policy makers next Monday to further discuss contingency plans in preparation for possible COVID-19 impacts.