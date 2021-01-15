Businesses concerned with counterfeit products

Concerns regarding counterfeit products were brought to the Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum’s attention last night.

During a Suva Retailers Meet and Greet event, the Attorney General was asked by business owners about the government’s stance on counterfeit or fake products in the local market.

They claim some people are trying to make easy money by selling counterfeit products which tarnish the original brand.

Article continues after advertisement

Sayed-Khaiyum says businesses reserve the right to prosecute those selling counterfeit products.

“In respect to counterfeit, for example, if you are saying someone is bringing in Rolex fake watches again at the end of the day, that’s more for the individual company to be able to take private prosecution if you like.”

The Attorney General also stated that a bill is before parliament for property rights of original brands.

He says this bill will include rights to patent, design, and trademark products.