Businesses complying with ban on plastic bags

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
March 13, 2020 8:15 am
Over sixty businesses in the Central Division have been inspected to ensure compliance with the ban on single use plastic bags.

Over sixty businesses in the Central Division have been inspected to ensure compliance with the ban on single use plastic bags.

Environment Ministry Permanent Secretary Joshua Wycliffe says the feedback has been overwhelming which shows businesses are complying with the plastic ban regulation.

Wycliffe adds they have completed awareness and non-compliance by businesses will not be tolerated.

Article continues after advertisement

“The Department of Environment has legislated officials who spearhead the compliance and the surveillance operation of the ban. Initially awareness and publicity was raised so following that it’s now time that businesses will need to comply”.

Environment officers are currently inspecting businesses in the Western and Northern Division.

 

