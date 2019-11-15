Home

Businesses commended for price reductions

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
August 6, 2020 10:00 am
Chief Executive Joel Abraham

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has commended certain businesses for reducing prices following a shake-up of duty taxes.

Companies such as Tappoos, Burger King and McDonald’s have reduced their prices.

Chief Executive Joel Abraham says these are examples of responsible businesses making sure their customers enjoy the reductions from the budget.

He commended them for stepping up and being proactive since it’s not always guaranteed that a business will act ethically without intervention.

Abraham says as regulators it is their duty to see that importers, distributors and retailers are not pocketing the extra money and ripping off Fijians.

He adds the FCCC will make sure that there is a trickle-down effect to consumers, from the tax reductions in the budget.

 

