Businesses anticipate profit from Coke Games hype

Businesses in the Capital City are looking to cash in on the hype surrounding this year’s Coca Cola Games.

As the games returns after a lapse of three years, entities such as apparel outlet, Jacks of Fiji are optimistic about the profits it will make this week.

Sports Manager, Shaizal Saheb says as the official merchandize retailer for Ratu Kadavulevu School, Jacks of Fiji has seen positive sales over the past few days.

“Cokes is happening after a long time so the expectation is high. We have brought in new designs for RKS. Sales have picked up from yesterday and we’re looking forward to it continuing today and throughout the week.”

Saheb says the company is running a special promotion, whereby customers who buy two items can get 10 percent off costs.

McDonald’s Fiji Managing Director, Marc McElrath says business looks promising with people, young and old to flock to Laucala Bay over the next three days.

“Even though we’re not part of it, we’re still next door to it and we’re very excited for them being able to hold the Coca Cola Games and we appreciate that there will be a lot of parents and supporters there as well so in terms of business for the surrounding areas to the HFC Stadium, it’s going to be very busy.”

McElrath has commended Government and organizers for enabling the Coca Cola Games to be held as such events help stimulate the national economy.