Businesses and policy makers to discuss COVID-19 strategies

The Fiji Chamber of Commerce will bring together businesses and policy makers today to discuss how to tackle the impacts of COVID-19.

Chamber President Dr Nur Bano Ali says business will inevitably slowdown in the coming months with possible impacts from the Coronavirus outbreak.

Dr Ali says the onus is on the private sector to implement strategies that will help them cushion the effects the virus.

“We all are getting together on Monday afternoon between 2.30-4.30pm here again the Chamber will bring business people together business leaders and Policy Makers a couple of Ministers will be attending as well. They’ll definitely be there as Policy makers to hear from business and we’ll exchange views with each other as to what can be done. What kind of Policy tweaking we can do to help businesses.”

Meanwhile the Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation says while some of its members are well prepared, others are looking at options that will best suit their business.