Businesses and consumers to work together: Shandil

With most businesses re-opening next week, the Consumer Council of Fiji is urging businesses to provide the best quality products.

This includes services and great deals to retain customers.

Council Chief Executive, Seema Shandil says both businesses and consumers need to work hand in hand in order to spur economic activity back into the country to get things back on track.

She says consumers should adhere to the COVID-safe measures in place within stores.

“Consumers should not take the easement of these restrictions for granted by foregoing the COVID-safe behaviour they have been following in the last few months.”

Suva Retailers Association President, Jitesh Patel says with businesses working to be compliant with safety measures for business continuity, there is still concern over the large number of people flocking to the city.



