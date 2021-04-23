Home

Businesses adapting to new measures

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
April 23, 2021 12:35 pm

The Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation is hoping the latest COVID-19 cases in Suva will not severely affect businesses.

Chief Executive, Kameli Batiweti says they’ve visited many businesses over the last three days and operations seem normal despite various restrictions.

He says, the rule is simple Fijians need to have a careFIJI App and keep their Bluetooth on at all times.

Those without the App need to register their details before entering any shop.

“Twelve months ago, it was a different story. And 12-months later because everyone has been down this road, therefore everyone has learned, adjusted their BCP and therefore acting accordingly.”

Suva Retailers Association President, Jitesh Patel says most shops, restaurants and supermarkets still operate and have been following the COVID-19 safety measures.

Patel adds they’re also tracking down businesses that fail to adhere to these protocols.

 

