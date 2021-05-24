Home

Business

Business women face challenges

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
April 13, 2022 5:20 am
Women selling their produce at the Flea Market. [Source: Davidwallphoto]

There is a need for policies that create an enabling environment for women in business.

This has been highlighted by Women Invigorating the Nation Convention Chair Sharyne Fong who claims certain policies restrict women from accessing services.

Fong says the difference in names presents a problem for businesswomen.

Article continues after advertisement

Women Entrepreneurs Business Council Chair, Eseta Nadakuitavuki says some members have been married for over thirty years, but are not willing to put their married names on birth certificates.

“When they want to go and register their business, it has two different names. They still want to continue with their married name, but they do not want to put their married name on their birth certificate, so that’s where the challenge is.”

Meanwhile, Minister for Commerce and Trade Faiyaz Koya says if there is difficulty accessing services there is always the avenue of having a statutory declaration saying also known as which is legal.

