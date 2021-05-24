Home

Business

Business under spotlight for unfair practice

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
November 10, 2021 12:25 pm

A hardware and timber business has been charged three times on separate occasions for unfair trading practices.

Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission Chief Executive, Joel Abraham, says this business breached Section 88 of the FCCC Act 2010.

Abraham says several complaints were made against the business with 19 complaints currently being investigated.

Article continues after advertisement

The business is further alleged to have published bait advertisements on Social Media to lure customers to purchase items without having ample stocks at hand.

Abraham also noted that businesses in the hardware and timber industry have begun charging separate fees for delivery services which was not commonly practiced before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The FCCC stated that due to the increase in the number of complaints against hardware and timber businesses, they will be closely monitoring the industry.

