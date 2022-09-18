Business tycoon buys 18 Degrees Fiji Mineral Water

Fiji’s Western Division will soon be home to ‘the real taste of water’ produced by 18 Degrees Fiji Mineral Water which was sold to Great Pacific Hotels this week.

Fiji-born international business tycoon and Director of Great Pacific Hotels, Hamid Ali says he was looking to purchase 18 Degrees Fiji Mineral Water prior to COVID-19, however, this was put on hold.

He says that he has been able to secure the deal in person this month.

Ali says the water is of the highest quality and the product will be able to hold its own on the international stage and promote export currency back into Fiji.

He adds the bottling plant is currently undergoing a major restoration and refurbishment.

Ali says this will become an internationally recognized state-of-the-art bottling plant that will provide high-quality water, super rich in minerals and silica not only in Fiji but to the rest of the world.

Ali says he feels confident in Fiji as a place to invest under the current leadership of Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama.

18 Degrees Fiji Mineral Water bottling plant is located in Nasau on the Nausori Highland Road.

He adds the 18 Degrees Fiji Mineral Water will provide another market of employment options to people in the Nadi area, and also promote massive export currency back into the country.