Business slowly picks up for Sigatoka vendors

Business for market vendors in Sigatoka town is starting to slowly pick up as we approach the end of 2020.

FBC News spoke with some vendors who say it’s been a year of struggle due to COVID-19 and with borders still shut, most of them are adjusting to the new normal.

Vendor Salote Rotu says they come fully loaded in the morning with their produce hoping it will be sold out by 5pm.

“We are used to seeing tourists here but that’s no more because our borders are closed. Even though we are earning a bit more now compared to the last 5 months, I am thankful to the locals for supporting us and coming out to buy.”

For 60-year-old Mere Nabuluwai, it’s about vendors working strategically to ensure their families are taken care of.

She adds they have become resilient over the months.

“I just want the borders to open when this pandemic ends. Even though I am still going home with some money, it’s not enough to sustain my family and I but we understand our current situation and we are adjusting.”

For other vendors, even though sales may not be in their favour – expanding their income-generating activities has kept them going.

The Sigatoka Market has seen an increase in vendors over the last five months as people laid off from the hospitality sector take up farming.