Business slowly picking up for roadside vendors

Women in villages along the Coral Coast in Sigatoka are capitalizing on whatever resources they have to earn an income.

These women will not be missed by commuters along the Queen’s Highway as they normally sell hot corn along the roadside.

Among the 20 women in Vatukarasa Village in Nadroga is Loata Leano, who left her job in the city to start her own business.

Leano says it is never too late to return to the village and use the various available opportunities to turn dreams into reality.

“I resigned from office work in Suva in 2016. I have been operating this business for years and profits earned have helped meet my family’s needs.”

Mereani Bino, a 21-year-old USP student, says she sells hot corn to assist her mother during this semester break.

“I’m currently on break. This is something I also love, selling along the roadside. Because we don’t have to spend so much money to travel and sell in Sigatoka town. I’m also helping my parents during these trying times.”

Leano says business will only flourish if a vendor or entrepreneur is committed to their respective daily operations.