Business picks up in Nakasi

Businesses in Nakasi, Nausori are hopeful that sales will pick up during the festive season.

It’s a major retail hub for one of the most densely populated areas in the Central Division, and economic development has kept up despite the set-backs caused by COVID-19.

Roselyn Prasad, who operates a beauty parlor says it is a relief to see more customers after being closed for more than five months.

“Because of this pandemic everything just shut down and now we’re hoping for the best and it’s going well now.”

Other outlets are optimistic Diwali and Christmas sales will result in more revenue.

Neil Singh, who was unemployed during the outbreak is relieved that he can look after his family.

“It’s getting back to normal slowly. We have to understand the process. It’s not gonna be overnight, it’s step by step. One day at a time.”

The business climate in Nakasi is showing vibrancy providing opportunities for growth for these operators.