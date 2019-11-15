Business picks up for Robinson Crusoe

Tourism operators are reaping the benefits of the “Love Your Locals Campaign” as more Fijians are taking holidays locally.

Robinson Crusoe General Manager Margarita Bellchambers says for three weekends in a row, the cruise to Likuri Island has seen at least 75 local bookings which is a positive sign for the business.

“Well basically we looked at the love our local’s campaign and thought we could really offer some great things to our locals so we are now into our third week and enjoying fabulous numbers for a day cruise and a full house on the weekends for the resort.”

Bellchambers says since business has picked up they have been able to bring 15 staff on rotational shifts.

“I think we all have to diversify in these tough times and be creative, come up with ideas that will attract the locals your property and for us, our point of difference is actually a day cruise and a resort the Likuri Island Resort.”

She says the resort has a total of 60 staff and when guests are on the island strict protocols are observed to follow the COVID-19 restrictions.