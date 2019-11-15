Business picks up for Car Rental Companies

With only two days to Christmas, car rental companies around the country say business is finally starting to pick up.

Central Rentals Reservations Manager Ronil Deo says due to COVID-19 they had to reduce their fleet and get rid of older cars.

Deo adds when TC Yasa hit last week they had to close for four days but now, 90% of their cars are booked for Christmas and New Year’s.

However in previous years here they had 100% of their cars booked this time of year.

Coastal Rentals Suva Branch Manager Solomoni Niulevu told FBC News that business has dropped nearly 80% due to COVID-19 and has finally picked up for Christmas.

Niulevu said that last week when TC Yasa devastated Fiji they called all their customers and asked them to park their vehicles in safe and protected areas away from trees and anything that could fall and damage the vehicles.

He adds that they were closed from last week Monday because of TC Yasa and opened up this Monday and business has picked up really fast for Christmas and New Year’s.