Business picks up at Sigatoka market

Sigatoka market vendors have noted an increasing demand for produce in recent weeks, thanks to various measures by the government.

Market Vendors Association representative Mere Tabugasau says, the pandemic saw minimal trade but the Love Our Local Campaign has brought a sigh of relief to vendors and farmers.

“I normally sell pawpaws and cassava daily. During the lockdown or restrictions period, we hardly make profits. Our main customers are hotel workers who were affected by the pandemic. But, some hotels are operating again and we can see they coming to buy these products everyday and business is picking up again.”

Nawamagi villager, Lavenia Vunaki says the effects of the Coronavirus on the agricultural supply chain is far more severe than natural hazards.

“The lockdown period was the first time for me to experience a loss in over 10 years of being in the business. But we are thankful that the demand is picking up again and now I can over 150 dollars in a week.”

72-year-old Digiana Kuricuva believes the agriculture sector is critical in these times of uncertainty.

“I normally sell cassava, fruits, and vegetables from our farm. Even at 70, I still have the passion of engaging in commercial farming practices as it has assisted us in so many ways especially in this difficult time.”

The Agriculture Ministry earlier confirmed that the export of agricultural products this year has increased compared to last year despite the pandemic.