US Business is booming for these 14 companies during the COVID-19 pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has been, to say the least, grim for business.

Widespread layoffs and furloughs have prompted about 21% of the US labor force to file for unemployment benefits since mid-March, and economists say the United States is likely already in a recession.

And even as states begin to reopen, many of the jobs that have been lost may never come back.

But during this upheaval, some companies been thriving because of dramatic shifts in consumer behavior.

Restaurants, bars, offices and gyms are largely empty as millions of Americans stay home to halt the spread of the coronavirus. That’s created new opportunities for several companies.