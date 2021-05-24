Home

Business

Business hopes to tap into tourism sector

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
October 27, 2021 11:43 am

As Fiji moves towards some sort of normalcy, the P Meghji Group of Companies expect sales to increase, especially with the return of tourists.

Director Romit Pmeghji says they have been heavily dependent on tourism more-so for liquor, and they are confident that business will progress.

He adds their Wine and Liquor shop has been seeing increased demand despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We were heavily dependent on tourism over many years. Our name is very strong in the tourism industry. We are the biggest supplier of liquor, wine to the hotels and restaurants all around Fiji almost 18 months back”.


Romit Pmeghji

As the festive season approaches, the company hopes to make more sales.

