Business Councils hope to double two-way trade

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
October 19, 2021 7:42 am

The easing of restrictions and resumption of international travel from next month is expected to significantly improve trade between Fiji and its international partners.

New Zealand Trade Commissioner to the Pacific, David Dewar says Kiwi companies are eager to explore trade markets in Fiji in hopes of getting the two-way trade value to what it was before COVID-19.

Dewar says New Zealand and Pacific companies are positioning themselves better to partner in on some of the bigger projects and help build their capability.

Article continues after advertisement

“Fiji is New Zealand’s number one trading partner in this region by far and prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, we use to trade more with Fiji than we did with France. It’s a massive sophisticated economy and one that absolutely warrants a presence from the trade commissioner.”

The New Zealand Trade Commissioner says the Fiji-NZ Business Council together with the NZ-Fiji Business Council aims to meet the ambition of doubling the two-way trade between the two countries to $2 Billion a year.

Fiji-NZ Business Council President, Vinay Narsey says the resumption of international travel will also allow experts to come over.

“The same applies to consultants, engineers, technicians all wanting to come to Fiji but haven’t been able to come. There’s only so much that you can do virtually and as long as things are done within the protocol I think it’s going to be good for trade as well.”

Many businesses both in the public and private sector are anticipating the re-opening of borders next month, a move that will likely set Fiji’s recovery efforts on track.

The opening of borders will also bode well for the Tourism Industry that employs thousands of Fijians.

